The Lincoln Lawyer.

Things are looking up for Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) on season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer.

When the new season begins (July 6), six months will have passed and Mickey is living in the success of winning a high-profile case. "The first season we find Mickey at a low place in his life. Now we see him on a high because of all the fame from [the Trevor Elliott trial]," star Garcia-Rulfo explains.

EW has a first look at the new characters and team Mickey Haller in this exclusive peak at season 2, which is based off The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer book series.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Mickey's new case is complicated by his surprising emotional connection to it. "The stakes are higher because love is involved," Garcia-Rulfo says about season 2. "[Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal." That's where Mickey's new love interest, chef and community advocate, Lisa Trammell, played by Lana Parrilla, comes into the picture. "What I really liked about the dynamic with [Lisa] is he has only had eyes for Lorna [Becki Newton] or Maggie [Neve Campbell], so I wanted to play him when he's off his game. Especially because Lana is such a strong woman and actress," he explains.

Viewers will see a vulnerable Mickey with his defenses down as he gets to know Lisa, but given this is The Lincoln Lawyer, things are bound to get a bit dramatic for the pair. "It makes him blind and he doesn't see the big picture and the little things that he used to be very quick to see," he explains. Crossing that emotional line will result in some strain within the dynamic of Mickey's team. "That brings some fights with Lorna and his team because he starts not paying attention to the big picture because of his emotions," Garcia-Rulfo teases.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Lana Parilla on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Coming in hot is fellow season 2 addition Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta). "She's a great adversary," Garcia-Rulfo says about Andrea. "She plays by the book and he is more emotional and uses his gut more than his brain, so there's great chemistry." Having a very capable sparring partner in the courtroom adds another obstacle to the already complex case. That doesn't take into account that Andrea is a close friend of Mickey's first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, who is not very happy with her ex after her career took a big hit because of his client in season 1.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Yaya DaCosta on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

As for the folks who round out Mickey's team, his second wife Lorna Crane, investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson), and personal driver Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole), season 2 brings them closer to the action while also giving them their own stories. "Lorna is very interested in law, so this season she's more involved and not just as an assistant," Garcia-Rulfo teases. With Izzy, a figure from her past will reappear. "Mickey is the most sincere when he's with Izzy because they share one of the toughest things of their lives in addiction. We will be getting deeper into that relationship," he explains.

Although the new season will have its own high-profile case, The Lincoln Lawyer will not forget about the lingering mystery of the killer with the tattoo on his forearm. "We start the season right away with that story and what he had to do with everything in season 1," Garcia-Rulfo teases.

Mickey went through a lot in season 1. Getting another shot at having a successful career after getting sober and making sure his former client Jésus Menendez (Saul Huezo) got out of prison were significant wins, but Mickey will get lost in the success after defending Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham). "He forgets where he comes from, but during the season he starts remembering who he is," he adds.

Here are more photos to give you a look at what's coming on the next chapter of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Yaya DaCosta on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Angus Sampson on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Becki Newton on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Neve Campbell on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Jazz Raycole on 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 1 premieres Thursday July 6, followed by part 2 on Thursday, August 3, on Netflix.

