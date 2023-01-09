Magic 'butt stuff' saves the day in Legend of Vox Machina sneak peek

No, Grog. Those are not magic boobs.

Here's your frequent reminder that The Legend of Vox Machina isn't like The Lord of the Rings, House of the Dragon, or other fantasy epics. There will be butt stuff.

In an exclusive sneak peek at season 2 of the animated R-rated series, we see just how butt stuff can make or break our heroes.

Using a spell she learned at the tail end of season 1, Keyleth (Marisha Ray) opens a portal for the Vox Machina gang. The problem is it drops them not on safe ground, but off a cliff. As the group plummets toward the ground, horn-dog bard Scanlan (Sam Riegel) conjures something to cushion their fall.

"The landing's gonna be a bit rough/ I'll save our asses with some butt stuff," he sings as his mystical lyrics create a magic butt big enough to catch them safely.

Strongman Grog (Travis Willingham) lands right in the middle, only he thinks they are "magic titties."

The Legend of Vox Machina Our heroes assemble on 'The Legend of Vox Machina' season 2 poster. | Credit: Amazon Prime

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has hot Sauron, House of the Dragon has foot stuff, and The Legend of Vox Machina has this.

In season 2, the heroes of Vox Machina — which also include cleric Pike (Ashley Johnson), gunslinger Percy (Taliesin Jaffe), ranger Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey), and rogue Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien) — are coming off of their defeat of the Briarwood vampires. Now they have to save the world again from a group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere three episodes every Friday for four weeks starting Jan. 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the clip above.

