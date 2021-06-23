The Legend of Vox Machina first look assembles Critical Role D&D crew in animated form

The actors from the popular podcast return to voice their characters in the upcoming fantasy series.

The story of Critical Role has a lot of heart: a group of voice actors, who are also good friends, launched a podcast so they could act out Dungeons & Dragons together. It got so popular that it's now becoming an animated series thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign. On Wednesday, Amazon, which picked up the show, gave us a first look.

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the Critical Role troupe's characters from the first season of the podcast. As seen from left to right in the image below, Taliesin Jaffe as gunslinger Percival de Rolo III, Ashley Johnson as gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot, Travis Willingham as barbarian Grog Strongjaw, Sam Riegel as gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt, Marisha Ray as half-elf druid Keyleth, Liam O'Brien as half-elf rogue Vax'ildan, and Laura Bailey as half-elf ranger Vex'ahlia make up a group of heroes known as Vox Machina.

The looks hail from Phil Bourassa, known for his work on DC animation, including Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, and Justice League. He now serves as lead character designer on The Legend of Vox Machina alongside animation studio Titmouse.

The Legend of Vox Machina 'The Legend of Vox Machina' animated series. | Credit: Amazon Studios

Matthew Mercer, who serves as game master on the podcast, also returns for the animated series and executive produces with the other actors.

According to an official synopsis of the show, The Legend of Vox Machina "follows a group of second-rate adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces. Throughout the first season, our characters will face undead giants, overthrow a sinister necromancer, and confront a powerful curse that has taken root inside their own group. Through it all, they learn how to function as a team, and discover they're much more than that: they're family."

"Something that's really important about this animated series is we wanted it to be definitely and distinctly an adult series. It's for grownups," Riegel says in a behind-the-scenes video announcing Bourassa's involvement. "So, we wanted to make sure the world, the background, the atmosphere, and the character designs both read as sophisticated, mature."

Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also executive produce The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) serves as supervising director.

A premiere date has not been announced. Amazon just teases "coming soon."