The Leftovers star Carrie Coon didn't know she could've asked how the series was going to end

The Leftovers type TV Show network HBO genre Mystery

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Carrie Coon didn't know her character would be closing The Leftovers series finale with a now-iconic monologue because she didn't even know she had the option to ask creator Damon Lindelof about it.

In a chat with host Lola Ogunnaike on People TV's Couch Surfing, Coon talks about her involvement in the series finale of the cult hit HBO drama saying "I didn't know that was how the show was going to end. I was not warned, I was not consulted — not that I wanted to be consulted."

Because the actress comes from the theater world, where there's a reverence given to the playwright, she states "I never got in the way of the writing."

However, Coon might've been the only actor on set with that sentiment. "I'd come to find out later that a lot of actors were always emailing and talking to Damon about where the storyline was going, and I didn't even know you could do that," she shares.

As for her thoughts on the ambiguous ending, where it's unclear if her character Nora was transported to and from a parallel universe, or simply walked out on her partner Kevin for decades, Coon repeats "I've always said that I'll never tell."

"I know what I believed when I was delivering it. And I'll tell you that whether Nora was lying or telling the truth, it doesn't matter. It wouldn't necessarily change the performance," she explains. "The only thing it would change would [be] that it might dissuade someone who thinks the opposite of me into thinking another way about the piece, and I think that robs the piece of its power."

Coon believes the final scene of the critically-acclaimed show "reveals to you something about the way you see the world, if you think she's lying or telling the truth. And I don't want to rob anyone of that experience because I think the most powerful aspect of The Leftovers was its ambiguity, so I as Nora, I just don't feel like I want to take anybody's perspective away."

To hear more from Coon, watch the video above.

Related content: