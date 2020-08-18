Late Show turns Trump into Thanos for America: Endgame parody

As Cory Booker as Doctor Strange declared, "We're in the endgame now."

To kick off Stephen Colbert's Late Show coverage of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday night, his producers put together an Avengers: Endgame parody that transformed President Donald Trump into "Mad Titan" Thanos and Democratic officials into Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Joe Biden's Captain America assembles the team, which includes Booker as the Sorcerer Supreme, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Mantis, Bernie Sanders as Drax, Michelle Obama as Pepper Potts/Rescue, Pete Buttigieg as Spider-Man, Barack Obama as Iron Man, Elizabeth Warren as Scarlet Witch, and Kamala Harris as Captain Marvel.

And Trump, as Thanos, recites "person, woman, man, camera, TV" before snapping his fingers in an attempt to end the world.

Colbert went live on The Late Show for the first day of the DNC, and he considered it a miracle. "We generally do these COVID shows with baling wire and duct tape to begin with," he said with a laugh.

The late-night personality had jokes at the ready for most of the speakers during the virtual event, which went virtual because... you know. That included ones for former first lady Michelle Obama's speech. As she listed Biden's qualifications to serve as president of the United States, Colbert quipped, "Wow, four years of Trump has really lowered the bar for president. 'I support Joe Biden. He believes the earth orbits the sun and he won't stab you.'" But by the end, he appeared moved.

As one of the bigger pull-quotes from her address, Obama said, "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don't make a change in this election."

"My job is to have a joke for every time somebody says anything in public," Colbert said. "After watching Michelle Obama's speech, I have never been more happy to fail at my job."

