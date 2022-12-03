See what the games' Bloater looks like in the live-action series.

The Last of Us trailer reveals new characters created for show, more monsters

A new look at HBO's The Last of Us is making a lasting impression.

The official full-length trailer arrived Saturday as stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge previewed the hotly anticipated drama with series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann at CCXP, the Brazilian entertainment expo.

Among the reveals are characters created for the show that are not in the original video games. Actors Graham Greene and Elaine Miles play Marlon and Florence, a married couple surviving alone in the wilderness of postapocalyptic Wyoming.

"Any advice on the best way west?" Pascal's Joel asks Marlon.

"Yeah, go east," he says. "You've come this far. Then you know what's out there."

The trailer also showcases one of the many zombie-like monsters that populate this world: a Bloater, a hulking monstrosity from the games that tends to hurl toxins at its prey and explodes upon impact.

Based on the award-winning video games of the same name, The Last of Us takes place 20 years after a fungal pandemic decimated the global human population. Joel, a hardened survivor living in a Boston quarantine zone, is tasked by a rebel group called the Fireflies with smuggling a mysterious 13-year-old girl, Ellie (Ramsey), out of the QZ.

It seems like a relatively small job, but things take a turn, thrusting Joel and Ellie on an odyssey across what's left of America. It's all because Ellie is somehow immune to the virus, making her the key to finding a cure.

Playing other characters lifted from the games are Dandridge as Marlene, leader of the Boston Fireflies; Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy; Anna Torv as Tess, Joel's comrade in the Boston QZ; Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah; Murray Bartlett as survivor Frank; Nick Offerman as prepper Bill; Storm Reid as Ellie's friend Riley; Lamar Johnson as Henry, a man hiding from a revolutionary movement in Kansas City; and Keivonn Woodard as Henry's brother Sam.

In roles created for the show are Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, the ruthless leader of said revolutionary movement in Kansas City, and Jeffrey Pierce (the voice of Tommy in the video games) as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine zone.

Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who originated the roles of Ellie and Joel in the games, also take on major parts in the context of the series.

The Last of Us kicks off its nine-episode first season Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

