The Last of Us fans — and the clickers — are eating well today.

HBO has revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adaptation starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This follows less than a minute's worth of footage shown to viewers on premiere night for House of the Dragon.

The new sneak peek reveals a new piece of casting: Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey will portray Kathleen, the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City, EW has learned. Fans of the games can also catch some unnerving first looks at the infected, including some of the more dangerous mutations.

Based on the popular video games, The Last of Us stars Pascal as Joel, a hardened survivor living in one of America's last human settlements, a militarized quarantine zone. This is 20 years after the whole world has been ravaged by a fungal plague that transforms the infected into insatiable, zombified monsters.

The rebel group known as the Fireflies task Joel with smuggling a mysterious young girl — Ramsey's Ellie — out of the quarantine zone to their allies on the outside. But what begins as a straightforward task snowballs into an odyssey across what's left of the United States.

Set to the somber notes of Hank Williams' "Alone and Forsaken," the Last of Us teaser begins inside the quarantine zone, featuring a close-up of the broken watch face of Joel's timepiece — a recognizable piece of iconography from the games.

We then see snapshots of various characters Joel and Ellie will meet on their journey. Fans of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II games will recognize some of them.

Merle Dandridge, a voice-acting vet of the games, will reprise her role of Marlene, leader of the Fireflies. Gabriel Luna plays Tommy, Nico Parker plays Joel's daughter Sarah, Nick Offerman plays Bill, Murray Bartlett plays Frank, Anna Torv plays Tess, and Storm Reid plays Riley.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the two award-winning actors who voiced Joel and Ellie in the games, are also set to play major roles in the TV series. Jeffrey Pierce, who originally voiced Joel's brother Tommy in the games, will now play a character named Perry, who appears to be newly created for the show.

The teaser was revealed on Monday, which marks this year's The Last of Us Day. In the lore of the games, Sep. 26, 2013 is known as Outbreak Day, which was the day the parasitic fungal infection that caused a worldwide pandemic and crippled the human population had reached critical mass.

Neil Druckmann, who led development on The Last of Us game, created the HBO adaptation with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin. They also serve as executive producers, writers, and directors.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2023.

