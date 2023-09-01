The Last of Us creator teases season 2 is 'ready to go' and responds to anticipation for third game
The Last of Us season 2 is ready to spread like a fungal virus whenever the ongoing Hollywood strikes end, co-creator Neil Druckmann tells EW.
"My job is really strange, I'm given feedback on this theme park thing, I'm working on the TV show, and I'm working on another game, so I'm just kind of jumping around on different projects," the Naughty Dog game developer boss says on-location at Universal Studios Orlando, where a Halloween Horror Nights haunted walkthrough attraction based on his game series is set to open Friday night.
Though the terrifying attraction is based entirely on the game series, Druckmann, joined by Mike Aiello, a senior director at Universal creative, teases that "there's cool stuff in there" potentially hinting at where season 2 of the TV show might head.
"We've outlined all of season 2 and we're ready to go as soon as the strike ends," Druckmann previews. When asked about a long-awaited third video game in The Last of Us series, he smiles: "As far as the next game at Naughty Dog, I can't say anything," he says with a laugh. "My comms director over there will slaughter me."
The PlayStation video game franchise (first released in 2013) and its subsequent HBO TV series adaptation both follow a man named Joel who, after the world is overrun by mutated humans infected by a vicious fungus, bonds with a young girl, Ellie, as he escorts her across the ravaged United States upon discovering she holds the key to a potential cure.
Universal Studios' walkthrough — featuring new dialogue from OG video game stars Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson — centers on locales not featured in the TV show, including the the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the Hotel Grand, and subterranean tunnels, where guests will encounter fearsome foes from the games like runners, bloaters, stalkers, and clickers, and will also stare down hostile human adversaries.
After debuting in January, The Last of Us series — starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie — quickly became one of the buzziest shows of the year, with viewership growing virtually every week on the premium network. The project wasn't only popular with audiences, as the TV Academy bestowed 25 Emmy nominations upon the show, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for Pascal, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Ramsey.
In a recent interview with EW, showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed that he'd already outlined season 2 of the show before Hollywood's writers and actors went on strike.
"We were able to map out all of season 2. And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the [WGA] strike began," Mazin said, later adding: "I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money."
See EW's exclusive images from Universal Studios Orlando's The Last of Us walkthrough attraction — now operating at Halloween Horror Nights on select dates through Nov. 4.
