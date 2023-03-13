Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann played coy but confirmed that "more than one is factually correct."

The Last of Us will adapt the events of Part II across 'multiple seasons'

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the creators of HBO's The Last of Us, were adamant from the jump that season 1 would stick to the main events from the first title in The Last of Us video game series, as well as the Left Behind DLC side story that came with it. Now, as the pair look to continue the TV series by adapting the game's sequel, they confirm it will take them "multiple seasons" to tackle all of the material.

In an interview with GQ U.K., the showrunners were asked if season 2 would encompass all of The Last of Us Part II, which came out in 2020. "No. No way," Mazin replied.

"It's more than one season," Druckmann added.

Pressing further didn't shake their resolve. They wouldn't give up more details. "You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct," Mazin said.

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 9 Joel (Pedro Pascal) carries an unconscious Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of the hospital in 'The Last of Us' | Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

"Some of the stuff I'm most excited for [in Part II] are the changes we've discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version," Druckmann remarked. "And I think it's exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way."

The Last of Us season 1, which concluded on Sunday night, introduced the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors living in post-apocalyptic Boston years after a fungal cordyceps pandemic reshaped the world by transforming humans into zombie-like monsters.

Joel, a black market smuggler in a militarized quarantine zone, is tasked by the leader of a rebel outfit to ferry Ellie, a teen with a mysterious immunity to the plague, to their allies on the outside. The seemingly simple mission becomes much more complicated as Joel is forced to escort Ellie across the country, dodging not just the Infected, but also human threats that include a warlord and a cannibalistic cult.

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 9 Bella Ramsey's Ellie in 'The Last of Us' season 1 finale | Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

During a press conference, Mazin and Druckmann confirmed season 2 "will be different" from The Last of Us Part II in the same way season 1 is different from the first game. "Sometimes it will be different radically, and sometimes it will be [barely] different at all," Mazin said. "But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing. It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make. But we are making it with Bella."

Mazin also teased, "It's quite possible that there will be a lot more Infected later, and perhaps different kinds." He also noted that season 2 is also shaping up to be "more massive" than season 1.

In an interview with EW, Ashley Johnson, who originated Ellie in the games and played Ellie's mom in the show, said, "I'm so curious what people are going to think whatever they do with season 2, because I know it was such a strong reaction of where Ellie went."

In other words, buckle up!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Bella Ramsey's Ellie in 'The Last of Us' season 1 finale The Last of Us finale recap: It can't be for nothing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 8 S1 E8 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's violent heart By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us episode 7 S1 E7 Recap The Last of Us recap: Love at first bite By Randall Colburn

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay in season 1, episode 6 of 'The Last of Us' S1 E6 Recap The Last of Us recap: A place that works By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E5 Recap The Last of Us recap: A bad guy thing By Randall Colburn

The Last of Us S1 E4 Recap The Last of Us recap: Ellie's got a gun By Randall Colburn

Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett HBO The Last of Us. Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO S1 E3 Recap The Last of Us recap: Bill and Frank get the kind of love story the game denied them By Randall Colburn

HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 2 S1 E2 Recap The Last of Us recap: Click-click-boom By Randall Colburn