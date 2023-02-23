Fans think they spotted members of the crew in a shot from episode 6.

The Last of Us has Game of Thrones coffee cup moment with production goof

A couple fans of The Last of Us may have found the show's very own version of the Game of Thrones coffee cup gaffe — sans the Starbucks.

Musician Scott T. Jones, an eagle-eyed viewer, flagged the editing mistake to series co-creator Neil Druckmann on social media after the sixth episode aired. In the scene where Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) cross "the river of death" in Jackson, Wyo., members of the film crew can be spotted off in the corners of the screen.

EW has reached out to HBO for comment.

"Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though," Jones tweeted. "You can see the film crew in this shot."

TikTok user Chase Osborne also caught the apparent goof, posting a video of it on the social media platform. "About 15 minutes in. They might have accidentally left a few of the film crew in the shot," Osborne wrote in the caption.

The moment has echoes of the Game of Thrones final season, when fans unmistakably spotted a stray coffee cup sitting on a table during a group scene with Emilia Clarke.

Hauke Richter, an art director on the series, told Variety at the time that the stray cup was "so blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with Thrones so far." He said, "Things can get forgotten on set."

There was also a goof in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon where Paddy Considine's green-screen finger glove — used to visualize King Viserys' decaying hand — hadn't been replaced in postproduction. The producers have since fixed the flub and re-uploaded the correct cut of the episode to HBO Max.

