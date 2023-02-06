Episode 5 will now drop early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand the Friday before its regular Sunday premiere on HBO.

The Last of Us fans won't have to choose between the Super Bowl and episode 5

If you're wondering whether to watch the end of the Super Bowl or the next episode of The Last of Us, HBO has you covered.

While the sci-fi drama, based on the popular video game, typically airs weekly on Sundays across HBO and HBO Max platforms, episode 5 will now premiere a couple days early. Viewers will be able to watch the installment on Friday, Feb. 10 starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT through HBO Max and HBO On Demand.

The episode will then air in its current time slot on Sunday, Feb. 12 on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Home Box Office network did not mention the Super Bowl when announcing this change of schedule after the fourth episode aired Sunday night, but it's reasonable to guess that they don't want to compete with the NFL's chief game day, which is typically a ratings driver.

The Last of Us Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey | Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

After Super Bowl Sunday, The Last of Us will return to its regular Sunday schedule — for now. The other big complication will be March 12, which is the same night as The Last of Us season 1 finale and the Oscars ceremony. HBO has not made any scheduling announcements on that front, only stating episodes will continue as scheduled "leading up to the season finale on March 12."

Minor spoilers for those not caught up: Episode 4 of the series left Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) trapped in Kansas City, where Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the leader of a revolutionary movement that overthrew the military-run quarantine zone in the area, is on a vengeance mission to find a man named Henry (Lamar Johnson).

Henry and his brother Sam (Keivonn Woodard) made their debuts in the final seconds of episode 4, to be continued in episode 5.

