A guide to The Last of Us Easter eggs

Tess' lighter

Appears in season 1, episode 2.

The lighter Tess (Anna Torv) uses in The Last of Us, the one with the 76 engraving, is a replica of the lighter used by treasure-seeker Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. That video game was made by Naughty Dog, the same developers behind The Last of Us.

"When the props department asked me if there's any particular design I'd like on Tess's lighter… I couldn't help myself," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who worked on both video games and executive produces HBO's The Last of Us with Craig Mazin, tweeted.

Uncharted Easter eggs can be found in the Last of Us games as well. Notably, Nathan Drake's "sic parvis magna" ring lies in an abandoned bank in Part II.