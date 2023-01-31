A guide to The Last of Us Easter eggs
- TV Show
Warning: Spoilers from The Last of Us season 1 are discussed in this article.
Most of the crew working to make HBO's The Last of Us are fans of the source material, 2013's The Last of Us and 2020's The Last of Us Part II video games. The developers behind those titles have even noticed that passion, remarking how accurate many of the recreations are in the trailers alone. Since the sci-fi drama premiered in January, it's clear those details are packed into each scene.
Easter eggs that pay homage to the games abound as viewers follow the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), a survivor in a Boston quarantine zone, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the young girl immune to the zombie-like fungal plague he's been tasked with ferrying across America.
EW has compiled a running list of these The Last of Us Easter eggs, with some exceptions. One-to-one scene or setting recreations won't be counted, since that's the majority of what the show is. The recreation of the Boston museum, for example, is a major plot point in the show, so it's not really an Easter egg. We're talking about small details that aren't as prominently displayed.
This article will be updated throughout the season.
Sarah's shirt
Appears in season 1, episode 1.
Sarah (Nico Parker), Joel's daughter, is seen wearing the same Halican Drops band t-shirt as the character in the opening of 2013's The Last of Us. The back, featuring a list of tour stops, foreshadows the destinations Joel and Ellie visit throughout the game.
Birthday card
Appears in season 1, episode 1.
The opening of The Last of Us, the game, sees players exploring Joel's home through the eyes of Sarah. You can interact with various objects, one of which is a dinosaur-themed birthday card for her dad. A recreation of that card can be seen on Sarah's desk in her room for the HBO drama.
Curtis and Viper 2
Appears in season 1, episode 1.
To surprise her dad after working late, Sarah borrows one of their favorite films, Curtis and Viper 2, from their neighbor — the one with the deleted scenes. It's one of the fictional movies made for the game.
At the start of The Last of Us Part II, Ellie and the character Dina are scavenging in the snow when Ellie brings up Curtis and Viper 2. She explains it's one of the "cheesy '80s action movies" that Joel likes. "Two former commandoes that go rogue to fight bad guys," she says.
Backseat driving
Appears in season 1, episode 1.
As a visual homage to the game, the crew of the HBO drama strapped cinematographer Ksenia Sereda in the backseat of Joel's truck with a camera next to Parker's Sarah. Sereda was able to capture a similar perspective gamers see as they play through the hectic car sequence in 2013's The Last of Us.
Tess' lighter
Appears in season 1, episode 2.
The lighter Tess (Anna Torv) uses in The Last of Us, the one with the 76 engraving, is a replica of the lighter used by treasure-seeker Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. That video game was made by Naughty Dog, the same developers behind The Last of Us.
"When the props department asked me if there's any particular design I'd like on Tess's lighter… I couldn't help myself," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who worked on both video games and executive produces HBO's The Last of Us with Craig Mazin, tweeted.
Uncharted Easter eggs can be found in the Last of Us games as well. Notably, Nathan Drake's "sic parvis magna" ring lies in an abandoned bank in Part II.
Giraffe plushie
Appears in season 1, episode 2.
As Joel, Tess, and Ellie traverse Boston outside of the QZ, a roughed-up giraffe stuffed animal can be seen under a car tire. The plushie pops up in the game, as well. A giraffe doll rests against Sarah's bedroom bureau. It also could be referencing a moment that comes near the end of the first game between Joel and Ellie. (No spoilers in case this moment will be adapted in the show.)
Health kits
Appears in season 1, episode 2.
Health kits serve as a major function of the video games. When injured, the player has to scavenge for materials (duct tape, rags, alcohol, etc.) in order to heal wounds. Having suffered injuries in episode 2, Joel gives Ellie a rag to cover her bite wound and uses duct tape to wrap up Tess' foot in a similar fashion as the game.
Clicker actors return
Appears in season 1, episode 2.
Misty Lee and Phillip Kovats are credited among the cast of the second episode as "Female Clicker" and "Male Clicker." Lee and Kovats are both voice actors who provided the noises for the Clickers in the original game.
The arcade game
Appears in season 1, episode 3.
Before the Bill and Frank story arc kicks off, Joel and Ellie enter a Cumberland Farms where the teen spots a Mortal Kombat 2 arcade game. She mentions a friend who knows everything there is about it.
The exchange is a reference to the Left Behind DLC (downloadable content) from The Last of Us that arrived after the game's initial release. It's a side story about Ellie and her relationship with Riley, a character to be played by Storm Reid on the show later in season 1. The main difference is that the arcade game in the source material is called The Turning.
Contaminated crops
Heard in season 1, episode 3.
Joel explains the working theory behind the origin of the cordyceps brain infection that caused this viral plague. He says the fungi transmitted to humans through every day food supplies, such as flour and sugar.
This is confirmation that we didn't get fully laid out in the game. However, as Sarah, players can find a newspaper in the first installment with headlines reporting contaminated crops.
Joel's "hero shirt"
Appears in season 1, episode 3.
Joel can sport various outfits in The Last of Us game. The player's progress determines which clothes they have access to. One of them is a red plaid shirt, which looks very similar to the one worn by Frank on the show.
Director Peter Hoar confirmed in a Q&A (reported by SFX magazine) that it is indeed Joel's "hero shirt" that Frank is wearing.
"There are lots of game things in the episode," Hoar told an audience. "I don't want to spoil it for you, but there's loads. We did, both of us, geek out a little bit because we were like 'Oh, we're doing that bit...' 'That's that shirt...' You [to Bartlett] actually wear the shirt that Joel eventually wears... which is his 'hero shirt' in the game."
Bill/Frank's letter
Appears in season 1, episode 3.
The Frank of 2013's The Last of Us kills himself, and players never get to meet him. However, those curious enough to explore their surroundings of Frank's garage will find a letter in which he explains that he hated Bill's guts and wanted more from life than Bill could provide.
Druckmann told EW they wouldn't have adapted this strictly for the show. Instead, the team pulled some details from that letter and revamped them into dialogue. Bartlett's Frank yells at Offerman's Bill that he wants to zhuzh up their home and to make friends.
Bill, in the show, is the one who ends up writing a letter that he leaves for Joel, explaining how he and Frank died peacefully.
Bill and Frank's window
Appears in season 1, episode 3.
Towards the end of the episode, the camera hones in on the open window of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) bedroom. They left it open before killing themselves so their bodies wouldn't stink up the place. Cinematographer Eben Bolter confirms this shot is a nod to the image of the window featured on the start screen from the game.
"I wanted to somehow honor the famous shot of the window from The Last of Us title screen," Bolter told SlashFilm. "And I saw an opportunity to do an interesting crane shot that was about Joel and Ellie driving off into the next episode."
Outfit change
Appears in season 1, episode 3.
Joel and Ellie get a wardrobe change after showering at Bill and Frank's. Joel dons a green, plaid shirt, while Ellie puts on a red tee with a palm tree on the front over a long-sleeve shirt. These are the outfits the characters wear for the majority of the first game.
Related content:
Based on the award-winning video games, set in a world where humanity has been decimated by a fungal plague, HBO is bringing the story of survivors Joel and Ellie to life.
|type
|
|rating
|network
|
Comments