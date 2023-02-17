The Infected (The Last of Us)

In the world of The Last of Us, all Infected are not created equal.

To use terminology straight from the games, there are Runners, the kind of freshly made Infected that are closer to your standard zombie, in that they will chase you in the hopes of turning you into another cordyceps puppet. Gower and his team discussed the idea of "raised veins" to visualize how the parasite would make its way to the victim's brain from the bite mark.

"We had to show some kind of travel in the vein network coming up through the body," he says. "We looked at lots of different organic shapes for veins. We looked at things like worm larvae burrowing under the skin. We looked at jellyfish, the scars that you get in these random organic patterns, and we also looked at leaf miners, which you can see sometimes on leaves and plants. It's a parasite, a termite, which burrows under the skin of the leaf and creates all these swirls."

Above Runners are Clickers. The more a victim is stricken with the cordyceps infection, the more the fungi mutates the body. Clickers are Infected that have become blind due to the growing fungus cracking through the person's skull, leaving these blooming mushrooms in place of eyes. The Clicker is forced to use its titular clicking sounds as a form of echolocation to find prey.

Gower's team wanted to give Clickers their own distinctions. "There was the benchmark — traditional orange and yellows and grays that we had in the game — but we were gonna be in lots of different environments during The Last of Us season 1," Gower explains. "Maybe as the franchise progressed, we might find climate changes; locations are gonna change; and heat, whether you are in dry or moist environments. It could also be a seasonal change. So we just said, 'Could all this have an impact on the color, the finish, and the texture of the Infected?'"

If a Clicker has more "vibrant, rich colors," Gower says, that means it comes from a green, lush environment. The more desaturated the Clicker looks, the more stark their home environment.