Larry David hive, rejoice: A two-part documentary about the award-winning comedian is set to debut on HBO and HBO Max on March 1.

The Larry David Story, which will air back-to-back, will chronicle David's illustrious, decades-spanning career as a comedian, actor, writer, director, and television producer, looking back at his early days as "an unfunny Brooklyn kid" to becoming "America's favorite misanthrope."

Now in his 70s, David sits down with friend and director Larry Charles for candid conversations about his personal and professional highs and lows; reflections about his road to success, including co-creating Seinfeld and creating and starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm; and contemplations on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.

Charles (Borat, The Dictator) directed and executive produced, while Mark Herzog also executive produced the two-parter billed as "genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening."

After production delays due to COVID-19, the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm returned in October 2021 and bowed in December. While previewing the post-pandemic season to EW last year, showrunner Jeff Schaffer joked about the crew's time in quarantine, noting, "The pandemic and the time spent either in apartments alone or with family prompted a lot of introspection among a lot of people. Larry is not one of those people."

The Larry David Story debuts on HBO and HBO Max on March 1 at 10 p.m. EST/PST. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.