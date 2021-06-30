The first trailer for season 2 of The L Word: Generation Q is here, and — shocker! — its characters' messy personal lives are once again front and center.

First up: Bette (Jennifer Beals), who last season lost the Los Angeles mayoral race and found out her ex-wife Tina (Laurel Holloman) was getting remarried.

"Tina has Carrie, and she makes her laugh, and I have — oh, that's right. I have no one," Bette laments in one scene. "I'm gonna die alone."

Maybe not! What she will do next professionally is unknown, but at least romance looms, as we see her kissing Gigi (Sepideh Moafi) in one scene. With Gigi's ex-wife Nat (Stephanie Allynne) rekindling her relationship with Alice (Leisha Hailey), she is single and clearly ready to mingle. "Come here," Gigi demands as she pulls Bette in close.

The L Word: Generation Q Season 2 Jennifers Beals in 'The L Word: Generation Q' | Credit: SHOWTIME

Next come Sophie (Rosanny Zayas), her fiancée Dani (Arienne Mandi), and Sophie's pal–slash–new flame Finley (Jacqueline Toboni). Last we saw Sophie, she was running to meet someone at the airport. In those closing moments of the season 1 finale, she raced to either marry Dani in Hawaii or stop Finley from leaving town after their hookup. This time, Dani is on a run, and we get glimpses of Finley and Sophie, but don't expect an answer to that cliffhanger just yet. Whatever Sophie's choice, either Dani or Finley (or both!) will be left to pick up the pieces.

Meanwhile, Shane (Katherine Moennig) confesses to Tess (Jamie Clayton) about a fling with a woman she didn't know was married in the wake of her divorce ("She shoulda come with a warning label!" Shane exclaims), and Micah (Leo Sheng), who split with his boyfriend in the first-season finale after discovering he was married, dishes to a stunned Dani that he's slept with… a woman.

Bonus: We can expect cameos from none other than Rosie O'Donnell, Donald Faison, Griffin Dunne, and Vanessa Williams, who all join the cast as guest stars in season 2. Jordan Hull, who plays Bette and Tina's daughter, Angie, has also been promoted to series regular.

The L Word: Generation Q is a revival set 10 years after the original groundbreaking drama series, which premiered in 2004 and ran for six seasons.

Season 2 premieres August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Watch the trailer below.