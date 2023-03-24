The L Word: Generation Q canceled after 3 seasons, New York-set reboot of original in development

The L Word: Generation Q is facing the 'C' word: cancellation.

The sequel to Showtime's groundbreaking series, The L Word, which ran from 2004 to 2009, reunited stars of the original with a cast of new characters as they navigated LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles.

(L-R): Kate Moennig as Shane, Jamie Clayton as Tess and Leisha Hailey as Alice in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q, "Los Angeles Traffic". Photo Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME. 'The L Word: Generation Q' | Credit: Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME

The L Word: Generation Q premiered in 2019 featuring Jennifer Beals reprising her role as Bette Porter-Kennard and Kate Moennig returning as Shane McCutcheon. Marja-Lewis Ryan served as showrunner with L Word creator Ilene Chaiken on as an executive producer.

Chaiken is expected to be involved in a reboot of the original L Word, under the working title L Word: New York, joining other spin-offs of established Showtime IP Billions and Dexter. The network has been clearing house since the announcement of a merger with Paramount +, under the not-working title, Paramount + Showtime.

American Gigolo, Three Women, and Let the Right One In were all axed amid the merger, while Millions, Trillions, Dexter: Origins, and now The L Word: New York are in the works.

