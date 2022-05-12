The Kardashians finally mentions Kim's romance with Pete Davidson (sort of)

Five episodes in, desperate Kardashians producers finally manage to get an oblique reference to Kim's SNL-star boyfriend into the Hulu series.

The Kardashians The Kardashians type TV Show network Hulu genre Reality

Pity the poor producers of The Kardashians. Hulu reportedly spent a metric ton of cash on the new reality series following the Calabasas clan — but four episodes in, the show had yet to deliver a single frame of footage chronicling Kim Kardashian's much-discussed romance with SNL's Pete Davidson.

All that changed this week — sort of — when a giddy Kim fielded questions about a new man in her life while attending a birthday party for her mom, Kris Jenner.

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three kids, sidled up to Kim — who was chatting with fellow guests Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi — to get the scoop. "How was last night?" he asked. "I FaceTimed you."

"I was probably busy," Kim replied with a sly grin. CUT TO:

Kardashians grab We'll give you three guesses. | Credit: Hulu

"Leave me alone," Kim giggles. But the producer persists: "Does his name rhyme with feet?"

From there, the action cuts back to the party, where Scott was still attempting to get Kim to dish on the new dude in her life. "I look at all the comments and everyone is like, the guy is f---ing nice." Kim agreed, saying the mystery man (a.k.a. Davidson) is "truly the sweetest, nicest human being on the planet." And if you don't believe her, just listen to Ellen: "I heard that!" the host added.

But when Scott tried to ascertain how serious Kim is about this new man — "Aren't you guys just having a good time?" — she shut it down. "I'll tell you guys later," she demurred with a chuckle. "We'll talk later."

Though the words "Pete Davidson" are never uttered, the timing tracks. Episode 3 of The Kardashians followed her SNL debut on Oct. 9, 2021; Kim and Davidson began hanging out (do the kids still say that?) a few weeks later, around Halloween. And Kris Jenner's birthday, a centerpiece of the Kardashians' fifth episode, is Nov. 5. I rest my case!

Hey, if you feel foolish for reading this far, just think about how ridiculous I felt writing this post! And please, let's all take a moment of silence for the Kardashians producers, who are no doubt desperate to get Kim's boyfriend on camera. Still, he remains the show's tall, tattooed, white whale.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: