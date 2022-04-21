Bound 2 an aisle seat: Kim Kardashian says Kanye flew coach to be at her SNL gig

Plus, he had to sit next to the bathroom!

To some, love means never having to say you're sorry. To others, it means spending five-plus hours crammed into a commercial airplane seat next to the bathroom so you can be there when your soon-to-be-ex-wife hosts Saturday Night Live.

According to Kim Kardashian, that's exactly what Kanye West did last October when she made her debut on stage in Studio 8H. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that West made an extraordinary (for a celebrity) effort to get to New York City on time for her performance. "He literally took a coach, commercial flight," she said. "Sat in a seat next to the bathroom ... He said he didn't sleep all night long just so he can get in town early enough to meet up with Dave [Chappelle] and go over jokes and really, like, help."

Though their divorce was not yet finalized at the time — Kardashian was not declared "legally single" until March of 2022 — the reality star said she made sure West knew a reconciliation was off the table when he came to New York. "We also have, like, set some serious boundaries. Like, Kanye and I are staying at separate hotels," she explained on The Kardashians. "I've been really clear with him as far as, like, where we stand in our relationship."

West did not appear on his then-wife's episode of SNL, though Kardashian did make a joke about him in her monologue.

No word on whether the rapper flew coach on his way back to LA, or if he upgraded to Economy Plus.

The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.

