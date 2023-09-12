The news comes in the wake of Drew Barrymore's announcement that her daytime talk show will resume production.

The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri to return amid strikes, The Talk also reportedly returning

The writers' and actors' strikes are still underway, but the teams behind daytime talk shows still want to, well, talk.

EW can confirm that both Warner Bros' The Jennifer Hudson Show and Lionsgate's Sherri will return on Sept. 18. Also reportedly returning is CBS' daytime talk show The Talk for its 14th season.

CBS declined to comment.

Hudson's show plans to begin its season without writers, but will bring WGA writers back once a new contract is established. Since talk shows are covered by a different contract than struck productions (called the "Network Television Code"), Hudson and other SAG-AFTRA members are permitted and encouraged to work on these series.

The news comes in the wake of Drew Barrymore's announcement Sunday that her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show will return for its fourth season amid the strikes. "I own this choice," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

THE TALK, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales 'The Talk' hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Other daytime talk shows, including The View, Tamron Hall, and Live with Kelly and Mark, have been filming new episodes throughout the strikes.

The Talk is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood, and moderator Natalie Morales.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, while the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has been on strike since July 14. During these strikes, WGA writers cannot write or promote struck work, including talk shows like The Talk, while SAG-AFTRA members cannot promote any struck work if they appear on these shows.

