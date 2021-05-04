Netflix cancels The Irregulars after 1 season

EW has confirmed that the supernatural Sherlock Holmes drama will not return for a second season, despite Nielsen's weekly U.S. streaming charts revealing The Irregulars was the No. 1 streaming show when it premiered March 26 — beating out Marvel's Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier .

Set in the world of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, The Irregulars put the Baker Street Irregulars front and center for an occult mystery. Hailing from three of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's novels, the Baker Street Irregulars are a group of street kids Holmes would sometimes employ in his cases to get information he wouldn't normally be able to access. In Netflix's adaptation, creator Tom Bidwell reimagined the young gang of boys from the books into a slightly older group of teens led by headstrong Bea (Thaddea Graham), and they were the only ones who could stop a magical threat from destroying London.