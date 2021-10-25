See first photos of the only Christmas movie with The Real Housewives and Breaking Bad stars
The Housewives of the North Pole, which stars Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards, debuts in December on Peacock.
This holiday season, prepare to meet two new Christmas queens.
They probably look a little familiar, come to think of it. Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards star in The Housewives of the North Pole. Peacock's first original Christmas movie that involves some high-level decorating. And yes, this is the only holiday film featuring alums from Breaking Bad and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
In the movie, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) are known as "the Christmas Queens" of a town in Vermont called, yes, North Pole, where they have dominated the Best Holiday House decorating competition for years. However, in the days leading up to Christmas, they have a serious fight that ends their friendship and splits the town. A very hungry magazine writer (Tetona Jackson) blows into town with plans to pen an exposé titled, "Real Housewives of the North Pole." You can preview the action in the first-look photos below.
The Housewives of the North Pole also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub. It's one of 130-plus new Christmas TV movies that will debut over the next two months. Peacock is one of several streamers getting into the holiday-movie game; BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Discovery+ are also joining Netflix in the rapidly growing space.
An original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards can currently be seen in the show's four-part reunion special and on the big screen in Halloween Kills. After Breaking Bad, Brandt starred on Life in Pieces, and now has a recurring role on Love, Victor.
Your move, Aaron Paul and Lisa Rinna.
The Housewives of the North Pole premieres in December on Peacock.
Related content:
- See first photos of the only Christmas movie with The Real Housewives and Breaking Bad stars
- Dream Team: Last Night in Soho's Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy on success, horror, and getting in sync
- Squid Game Funko Pops are here! Get the first look at all your favorite players miniaturized
- Get a first look at Jennifer Weiner's next juicy summer novel
Comments