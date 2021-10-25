The Housewives of the North Pole, which stars Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards, debuts in December on Peacock.

See first photos of the only Christmas movie with The Real Housewives and Breaking Bad stars

This holiday season, prepare to meet two new Christmas queens.

They probably look a little familiar, come to think of it. Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards star in The Housewives of the North Pole. Peacock's first original Christmas movie that involves some high-level decorating. And yes, this is the only holiday film featuring alums from Breaking Bad and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

In the movie, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) are known as "the Christmas Queens" of a town in Vermont called, yes, North Pole, where they have dominated the Best Holiday House decorating competition for years. However, in the days leading up to Christmas, they have a serious fight that ends their friendship and splits the town. A very hungry magazine writer (Tetona Jackson) blows into town with plans to pen an exposé titled, "Real Housewives of the North Pole." You can preview the action in the first-look photos below.

The Housewives of the North Pole also stars Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub. It's one of 130-plus new Christmas TV movies that will debut over the next two months. Peacock is one of several streamers getting into the holiday-movie game; BET+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Discovery+ are also joining Netflix in the rapidly growing space.

An original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards can currently be seen in the show's four-part reunion special and on the big screen in Halloween Kills. After Breaking Bad, Brandt starred on Life in Pieces, and now has a recurring role on Love, Victor.

Your move, Aaron Paul and Lisa Rinna.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Kyle Richards and Jearnest Corchado in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Betsy Brandt in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Tetona Jackson in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Carlos Ponce and Kyle Richards in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Alec Mapa in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Damon Dayoub in Peacock's 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt, Jearnest Corchado, and Kyle Selig in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' | Credit: Fred Hayes/Peacock

The Housewives of the North Pole premieres in December on Peacock.