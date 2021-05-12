The drama isn't about Kristin Cavallari for once in The Hills: New Beginnings season 2 trailer

After missing out on all the excitement the first time around, Kristin Cavallari is officially back for The Hills: New Beginnings season 2.

EW has your exclusive first look at all the drama to come this season on MTV's The Hills revival after Wednesday's premiere, and it reveals that Cavallari is not the source of drama for once.

Don't believe us? We don't blame you — she's just as shocked about it! See for yourself in the trailer below:

Just like with all things, The Hills: New Beginnings returns after a whirlwind year of pandemic lockdowns, and the stars are just as eager to reunite with each other as fans are to see how the past year has changed them. This season sees "Hollywood's most iconic friend group" of Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, Brody, Kaitlynn, Justin Bobby, and more grapple with financial issues, rocky breakups (including a headline-grabbing divorce), pregnancy surprises, addiction struggles, and mental and physical health journeys. And when Cavallari isn't at the center of this season's drama, there's no telling what's in store.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

