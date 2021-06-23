Kristin Cavallari arrives in The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek
"I'm back in L.A., bitches!"
She's baaaaaaack!
Kristin Cavallari is making her long-awaited return to The Hills for season 2 of MTV's reality reboot, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek at her arrival in this week's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.
In the video below, Audrina Patridge visits Cavallari at her swanky rental for her weekend trip to Los Angeles, and the two former enemies bond over their recent difficult divorces while popping bottles and talking about their "fun" new dating adventures post-marriage. They've sure come a long way from trading jabs on the original run of The Hills - which we can all relive thanks to a perfectly nostalgic throwback clip of one of their many past altercations.
The episode also features the group celebrating Cavallari's visit to L.A. with a party in her honor, and EW has exclusive first-look photos from the bash as old friends reunite and get cozy. And after Cavallari's party, a good night turns into a good morning as Brody Jenner and Patridge finally put their chemistry to the test.
Check out the teaser above and photos below. The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.
