MTV has decided to end the new adventures of Speidi and co.

The Hills: New Beginnings to end after two seasons

The Hills: New Beginnings Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Hills are alive ... with the sound of cancellation.

After two seasons, The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot of MTV's iconic millennial unscripted drama, will not return to the cable network's lineup. However, MTV is leaving the door open to new and different iterations of the franchise.

Premiering in 2019, The Hills: New Beginnings found OG cast members/friends Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, and Brody Jenner picking up where they left off nearly 10 years ago.

Its predecessor, The Hills, aired for six seasons on the network, creating some of pop culture's very first reality stars, like Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad throughout its successful run. The series followed Conrad out of Laguna Beach to Los Angeles, as she pursued a career in the fashion industry. Cavallari was also previously a cast member on Laguna Beach.

The Hills: New Beginnings Credit: Ellen von Unwerth/MTV

While Cavallari and Conrad opted out of the reboot, actress Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee — progeny of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — joined in on the (unscripted) drama.

New Beginnings was renewed for a second season shortly into its first and season 2 arrived two years later with Cavallari in tow, but came to an end last August with series-low ratings. So now the future of the franchise remains up in the air.

Still, The Hills universe is vast and previous seasons are still available to stream on Paramount+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: