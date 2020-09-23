The Haunting of Bly Manor opens its doors to a new spine-tingling trailer

They say home is where the heart is. That's both a comfort and a curse in the new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next story told in The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan's anthology series.

A piano slowly plays the melody to Mötley Crüe's 1985 song "Home Sweet Home" as star Victoria Pedretti finds herself in the thick of a new chilling tale. After playing Nell Crain in Hill House, Pedretti now plays Dani Clayton, an American who comes to be the new au pair to two trouble children at their family's estate in the English town of Bly in the 1980s.

"The people here, they're born here, they die here," Rahul Kohli, playing the manor's on-site chef Owen, warns in the footage. Given that Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy are injecting more supernatural scares into this season, it's safe to assume those people are still at Bly even after their death.

Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) and Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) Wingrave are the two children in Dani's care. They lost their mother and father in the years prior and, more recently, they lost their last au pair. Groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller) also reside on the property, but Dani soon comes to realize there are many more secrets kept behind closed doors.

Flanagan and Macy brought back a few other actors from their Hill House cast to take on new roles for Bly Manor, including Henry Thomas (Flora and Miles' emotionally distant uncle) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Peter Quint from Henry James' The Turn of the Screw). Kate Siegel and Katie Parker were also cast in mystery roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix this Oct. 9.

