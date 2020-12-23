The Haunting of Bly Manor creator says there are currently 'no plans' for more seasons

The Haunting of Bly Manor Close Streaming Options

It looks like Mike Flanagan's horror anthology series is done Haunting Netflix for the time being.

Flanagan offered the update on Twitter Wednesday. "At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond," he wrote. "If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

It sounds like a Mindhunter situation: David Fincher noted his fatigue in making the high-quality production, but left the door open to return if he ever felt compelled. A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

As Flanagan mentioned, there are other horror stories Flanagan is working on for Netflix. Remember that multi-year deal? One that we know about is Midnight Mass, which returns Siegel, Thomas, and Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli. The story, told across seven episodes, centers around an isolated island community experiencing miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, and Michael Trucco also feature among the cast.

If Flanagan and Macy ever do return for more Haunting, they told EW they are interested in further exploring the complex definition of what a ghost is. ″A ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That's all it really is, no matter how you dress it up,″ Flanagan said. ″A ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. It changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past… That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past, that is the lifeblood of the show.″