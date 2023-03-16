CASSIDY: I just remember it was sudden. And I also remember not being terribly disappointed. I've worked with a lot of young actors who went on to do big things, starting with Heath Ledger [in the 1997 Fox series Roar]. I've been very fortunate that way. What I learned is that often when you have a young kid in a show and the kid is getting some traction, there are agents and managers and people whispering in their ear, "You're bigger than this. Big movies are waiting for you!" That certainly happened to me. It's all driven by money because there's more money to be made elsewhere. But I've also learned that it's very, very rare if an actor leaves their successful show in the middle of the run that the audience forgives them. The smart ones stayed. [When the show was canceled], I thought, "Oh, this is great." But as it turns out, there weren't 100 movies waiting to cast me when I finished. [Laughs] I'm not even sure I would've wanted to do that.