The Handmaid's Tale unveils new trailer and premiere date for season 4

The Handmaid's Tale type TV Show network Hulu

"We don't hide. We fight," Elisabeth Moss' June declares in the new trailer for season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale.

The clip, released by Hulu Thursday, also reveals that the dystopian drama returns on April 28. In the trailer, war is brewing after June escapes to Canada from Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale "picks up where we left off," the season description reads, "but the risks [June] takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges, and her desire for justice and revenge threaten to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships."

During the virtual TCA panel on Thursday, Moss teased that a central conflict this season will be between June and the brutal Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

"One of the things that we deal with this season is power, and what real power means and who has it," Moss said. "Power can be dangerous; it can be destructive. For June and Lydia, they're both seeking power on their own journeys, but in different ways and with their own objectives."

The first trailer for season 4 dropped last summer and showcased the ongoing revolution, as June and her allies work to upend Gilead's oppressive society through violent resistance.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale takes place in a dystopian United States in which fertile women, called handmaids, are forced into slavery to produce offspring. The third season was divisive among fans and critics, as June took increasingly morally compromised measures in her struggle against the regime.

"You don't want to be setting up season 4 in season 3. Audiences smell that coming," showrunner Bruce Miller previously told EW. "So what I do is completely screw myself at the end of the season. Then you think, 'Oh, there's a whole bunch of smart writers who will come in next season and solve that problem.'"

