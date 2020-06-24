'Blessed be the squad' in first The Handmaid's Tale season 4 trailer

The Handmaid's Tale type TV Show network Hulu

"We're just getting started."

So says Elisabeth Moss' June in our first look at The Handmaid's Tale season 4, which will arrive on Hulu next year. The trailer sees June continuing her rebellion against the totalitarian regime of Gilead, having ended season 3 in the care of fellow handmaids after suffering a gunshot wound. While her plan to help numerous girls escape Gilead on a plane to Canada succeeded, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

The action-packed footage showcases the ongoing revolution, as June and her allies work to upend Gilead's oppressive society through violent resistance. "I can't rest," June intones in voice-over. " Change never comes easy. This war isn't going to win itself."

Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale takes place in a dystopian United States in which fertile women, called handmaids, are forced into slavery to produce offspring. The third season was divisive among fans and critics, as June took increasingly morally compromised measures in her struggle against the regime.

"You don’t want to be setting up season 4 in season 3. Audiences smell that coming," showrunner Bruce Miller previously told EW. "So what I do is completely screw myself at the end of the season. Then you think, 'Oh, there’s a whole bunch of smart writers who will come in next season and solve that problem.'"

It seems they have indeed. You can watch the full trailer above.

