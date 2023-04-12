Catherine and Peter go to marriage counseling in first rowdy trailer for The Great season 3

Marriage is hard work.

If the official trailer for The Great season 3 is any indication, tumultuous lovers Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) are finding this out the hard way.

In the clip, below, the ruler and former ruler of Russia are seen in what appears to be marriage counseling for royals. "We've had some difficulties," Catherine begins. "Apparently, marriage has challenges," Peter adds. "Some bloodshed" and assassination attempts are reasons the couple gives for their strife. But when the woman giving them counseling suggests faith be the solution to their issues, the two at least agree that that's an "annoying answer."

The trailer also includes the drinking, plotting, big ideas of Catherine's, blood, and raunchiness that fans of the occasionally true Hulu series have come to expect.

The Great season 3 credit Hulu Elle Fanning as Catherine in 'The Great'

Per the official synopsis, season 3 of The Great picks up with Catherine and Peter attempting to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems — namely, Peter witnessing his own attempted murder at Catherine's hands, and her imprisoning all of his friends.

"On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine's reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting, and salty culinary ventures. But they're not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great's son," the synopsis reads.

And, as hinted at in the trailer, Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders. Having been inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, she sets up a conference where peasants, nobles, and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. But, as always, the progressive ruler must learn that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

The Great is created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Ron West and Josh Kesselman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The Emmy-winning series returns to Hulu on Friday, May 12, with all 10 episodes.

The Great season 3 credit Hulu Credit: hulu

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: