Catherine wages a bloody war in The Great season 2 trailer

Huzzah! A trailer for The Great season 2 — along with the premiere date — is finally here.

The new footage from Hulu's "anti-historical" comedy reveals that Russian empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) is waging a bloody war against her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), this season. But while she gleefully tells him that she's winning, he fires back, "I love that you think that." Huzzah?

The Great season 2 follows Catherine as finally takes the Russian throne for her own, but if she thought outdoing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn't want to be liberated. Throughout the new episodes, she'll battle her court, her team, and even her own mother, Joanna, a glamorous socialite from Germany (played by new cast member Gillian Anderson), in a bid to bring the Enlightenment to Russia.

Meanwhile, Catherine will also battle her heart as Peter slowly transitions from a much-hated husband to a prisoner? Ally? Lover? Ultimately, Catherine will learn that to change a country, you must let it change you; that there is a fine line between idealism and delusion; and that becoming "great" will ask more of her than she could have imagined.

The Great also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. The series is created, written, and executive-produced by Tony McNamara, and also executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

All 10 episodes of The Great season 2 will premiere Friday, Nov. 19, on Hulu. Check out the new trailer above.

