The Great season 2 trailer features more scheming, innuendo, and talk of beheadings

Huzzah! The second season of Hulu's The Great is almost here, and if the new full-length trailer is anything to go by, more shenanigans and high jinks will be afoot.

The trailer, which EW is exclusively debuting below, previews Elle Fanning's Catherine grappling with impending motherhood, navigating opposition at seemingly every turn (including from her mother, played by new cast member Gillian Anderson), and finally taking the throne from Peter (Nicholas Hoult). Though, true to form, it seems he has more plans for her up his perfectly dressed sleeves.

There's even a glimpse at her coronation, where she first takes up the name Catherine the Great. "You're calling yourself 'the Great?' Seems arrogant," Peter tells her. "It is if you're not great, but if you are, it is just calling things what they are," she retorts.

The Great's second season will once again star Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. The series is created, written, and executive-produced by Tony McNamara, and also executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff, Andrew Spaulding, Josh Kesselman, Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

All 10 episodes of The Great season 2 will premiere Friday, Nov. 19, on Hulu.

