Everything to know about raunchy new Hulu series The Great

Less than a year after HBO tackled her later years in its miniseries Catherine the Great, the eponymous Russian monarch's tale is once again hitting the small screens with Hulu's The Great.

This time, however, it's a young Catherine (played by Elle Fanning) and her scandalous ascension to the throne by overthrowing her unpopular husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), that takes center stage. Billed as an "occasionally true story," The Great is more delicious dark comedy than pure biopic.

Here's everything you need to know about the satirical, gleefully absurd new series.

How to watch The Great

All 10 episodes of season 1 can be streamed now on Hulu.

What's it about?

From the official synopsis: "The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun, and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter."

Who's in the cast?

In addition to Fanning and Hoult, the series also stars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow. Fanning also serves as executive producer.

Tony McNamara, the Oscar-nominated co-writer of The Favourite, created, wrote, and executive produced The Great.

Is it based on a true story?

Yes and no. Catherine the Great was Russia's longest-ruling female leader, and she did overthrow her husband by staging a coup, and many of her real-life progressive policies and beliefs are featured in the show. However, the exact timeline of it all and many of the characters involved and exact plot points are fictionalized, a fact that the show happily declares with each title sequence, which is denoted with an asterisk declaring this to be "an occasionally true story."

What else should I know?

The show pulls no punches, and pushes just about every boundary there is. It's at once sexual, violent, crude, witty, insightful, excessive, opulent, and ridiculous. The show is not for the faint of heart at times. It's anachronistic (much like Apple TV+'s Dickinson) with the sharpest of dark humor (not unlike The Favourite).