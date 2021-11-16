This competitive dynamic exists between the actors both on and off screen. "The characters of Catherine and Peter are always trying to one-up each other," Hoult explains. "Elle and I have a healthy habit of doing the same to each other as actors. Within scenes, we're completely supportive and trying to get the best from each other — but also at the same time, battling within it and having fun." Underscoring his point: As the two are vamping it up under the bright lights and the snapping cameras at the shoot, Hoult goes in for a kiss. Just before their lips can meet, he pops a macaron into his mouth with a cat-ate-the-canary grin.