The Good Fight season 4 premiere is free to watch online for Emmys season

With Emmys voting season kicking off, CBS is looking to spread the good word about The Good Fight. As such, the show's season 4 premiere will be made available for free to watch online on YouTube through July 15. That's also good news for those not voting during the awards process.

Christina Baranski and Game of Thrones vet Rose Leslie star in The Good Fight, which premiered its fourth season with the episode “The Gang Deals with Alternate Reality." It presented an alternate reality in which Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election. The season still went on to tackle relevant issues, including racial injustice, the #MeToo movement, white privilege, and Jeffrey Epstein.

In addition, the following 10 episodes from across all four seasons of the show—including the season 4 premiere—are available to watch for free through CBS.com, CBS mobile apps, Prime Video Channels, and the Apple TV app:

Season 1, Episode 1, “Inauguration”

"Picking up one year after the events of the final episode of The Good Wife, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (Christine Baranski) savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.

Season 2, Episode 6, “Day 443”

"Adrian (Delroy Lindo) becomes an overnight celebrity after his candid appearance on a cable news show goes viral. Lucca, who has yet to formally announce her pregnancy, worries about her future at the firm. Meanwhile, Adrian’s newfound cable news fame grabs the attention of Chicago’s top law firm and the jury of his latest case."

Season 2, Episode 8, “Day 457”

"Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart represent an African-American undercover cop, Rashid Clarkson, who was left crippled after being shot by another Chicago police officer in the line of duty. The case’s opposing counsel is legend Solomon Waltzer, whose tactics have the firm questioning the legitimacy of his evidence. Diane finds herself at a crossroads with both Kurt and Tully.

Season 2, Episode 12, “Day 485”

"Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) is arrested on a fraudulent charge while driving Maia and a witness in a case involving Colin Sweeney’s fiancée, Naftali Amado, to court. The firm rallies to help Jay when they realize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved with his arrest and may have ulterior motives."

Season 3, Episode 1, “The One About Recent Troubles”

"A storm is brewing at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart when revelations of past indiscretions involving a partner come to light. Right when she thought the world couldn’t get any crazier, an incident at home pushes Diane to her breaking point. Meanwhile, Lucca is brought a new opportunity while Marissa (Sarah Steele) teaches Maia to toughen up."

Season 3, Episode 4, “The One with Lucca Becoming a Meme”

"Lucca’s involvement in a viral “mothering while Black” video sparks conversations at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart that unearth racial biases and pay disparity at the firm. Liz (Audra McDonald) joins Diane at a resistance group meeting but their next act -- to

help swing votes in key states -- hits close to home when the group decides they need a celebrity influencer. Maia faces serious consequences at the firm thanks to Blum (Michael Sheen)."

Season 3, Episode 5, “The One Where a Nazi Gets Punched”

"Blum weasels his way to a co-counsel seat on Reddick, Boseman &

Lockhart’s largest case against genetics testing company Second Helix. While volunteering as democratic poll watchers in the suburbs of Chicago, Lucca and Jay come face to face with an alt-right group aiming to intimidate voters. Meanwhile, Maia attempts to move on while the partners grapple with a divided firm following revelations of pay disparity."

Season 3, Episode 7, “The One Where Diane and Liz Topple Democracy”

"Diane and Liz deal with a close ally when assigned to a class action case involving malfunctioning voting machines in the 2016 presidential election. Blum’s domineering tactics continue to push buttons at the firm while he purposefully stalls his work on Second Helix. Lucca is intrigued by a handsome associate of Blum’s.

Season 4, Episode 1, “The Gang Deals with Alternate Reality”

"Diane Lockhart finds herself living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current President of the United States. While Diane’s liberal self is overjoyed, she soon realizes how a different outcome of the 2016 election might have unexpected consequences."

Season 4, Episode 3, “The Gang Gets a Call from HR”

"When DNC head Frank Landau asks Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart for help with a plan to engage African-American voters, the resulting discussion turns personal for one of the partners. Determined to sue Rare Orchard, Diane is shocked to learn that all court documents associated with the case are missing, leading her down an unexpected rabbit hole. Meanwhile, Marissa befriends Caleb Garlin (Hugh Dancy), an STR Laurie associate."

