A very Good run: Christine Baranski bids farewell to Diane Lockhart

There was only one thing about Diane Lockhart that didn't make it past the pilot: Her dog, Justice. The shaggy pooch, who sat on Diane's lap during her first conversation with Alicia, turned out to be a real diva. "The dog was not obeying," explains Baranski in her unmistakable Mid-Atlantic drawl. "The dog only responded to beeps [from a device the trainer used]. But I had a mouthful of dialogue about what Alicia was going to be doing. I was handing over a case to her and explaining the case, but I was in a hurry, so I was talking very fast and meanwhile, I have this" — she pauses and closes her eyes in a moment tortured reflection — "undisciplined dog, and I kept hearing the beeps while I was acting. They said, 'Oh, don't worry. We'll remove the beeps.' The dog was short-lived. Fortunately, I got Gary Cole instead."