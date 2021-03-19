The Good Doctor type TV Show network ABC genre Medical

Freddie Highmore's Dr. Shaun Murphy is speechless no more.

In The Good Doctor's last episode, Shaun's girlfriend Lea (Paige Spara) dropped a major bombshell on him: she's pregnant. In the moment, Shaun had no words because this was very much a surprise. However, in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Shaun reveals that he's excited about this baby and wants to do everything he can to make sure the pregnancy goes off without a hitch.

"I'm going to try to be extra responsible now," says Shaun as he takes Lea's blood pressure. "I love you, I want a child, so I want this child."

Lea also wants children, but she's not sure if this is the right time and urges Shaun to give it some more thought before they make a decision about how to proceed. "[There's] a huge amount for both of them to think about," showrunner David Shore tells EW. "And to seek counsel about. But ultimately, it will be their own unique points of view that guides them forward."

As if dealing with this major life decision wasn't enough, Shaun also has a case involving a renowned surgeon who comes to St. Bonaventure seeking treatment. "The team's enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor's behavior," reads the logline. "After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a patter he recognizes."

Watch the clip above.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

(Video provided by ABC)

