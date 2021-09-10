The Good Doctor Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Dr. Marcus Andrews and the rest of the surgeons at St. Bonaventure Hospital will have their hands full with a new patient when The Good Doctor season 5 premieres.

EW is debuting an exclusive first look at Dear Evan Hansen's Rachel Bay Jones as a mysterious patient named Salen Morrison, and you can check out the photos below. While the ABC drama is keeping most details about Jones' character under wraps, we can say that she's sticking around for multiple episodes and will have an effect on Andrews (Hill Harper) and his fellow doctors.

"We're thrilled to have the amazing and talented Rachel Bay Jones joining the Good Doctor family as Salen Morrison, a smart, quirky, and occasionally irritating patient whose arrival at St. Bonaventure will have a surprising impact on all of our characters," executive producer Liz Friedman said in a statement to EW.

THE GOOD DOCTOR Rachel Bay Jones and Hill Harper on 'The Good Doctor' | Credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell

Jones is best known for playing Heidi Hansen in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, and her other credits include God Friended Me, Modern Family, and Panic.

"As a longtime fan of [The Good Doctor], I've been so excited to know what happens before it airs!" the actress said. "I can't wait for everyone else to find out what I already know!"

Beyond this new patient, The Good Doctor fans also have Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea's (Paige Spara) engagement and all the challenges that come with it to look forward to in the new season.

THE GOOD DOCTOR Rachel Bay Jones on 'The Good Doctor' | Credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell

"We had [Shaun] dating a couple years ago, and then we had him in a mature relationship, and now we have him in a committed relationship. Or we're on the way to that. Every year we try to challenge him," showrunner David Shore told EW at the end of season 4. "It's not just about challenging him, but it's also about getting his insights. As I've said many times, the show is at its best not when Shaun learns but when we learn from Shaun. So what I'm looking forward to is watching his growth and also his insights. Professionally, the same thing. Last year was a certain amount of him supervising and the challenges of supervising, which are brand-new to him. He's even further up now and competing for work at this point. They're reaching the end of their residency. What does that mean to them all?"

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

THE GOOD DOCTOR Hill Harper, Noah Galvin, and Rachel Bay Jones on 'The Good Doctor' | Credit: ABC/Jeff Weddell

