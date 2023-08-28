The full reveal of the contestants on ABC's senior citizen dating show spin-off is coming on Wednesday.

The Golden Bachelor: Get a first glimpse of the women who will date Gerry Turner

When viewers first got a look at Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old widower who is starring in the inaugural season of ABC's The Golden Bachelor, many couldn't believe how good the retired restaurateur looked for his age.

Get ready to feel the same way about the women who will date Gerry this season, rose lovers. ABC just released a teaser — set, of course, to Tina Turner's "Simply the Best" — featuring a few glimpses of the Golden Bachelor's female contestants, and they look amazing. Even more surprising, they look age appropriate!

Watch the video below.

They may have a few more laugh lines than the twenty-somethings on The Bachelor, but I'd be thrilled to be as glamorous as these women look when I reach my golden years. I mean, look at this clavicle!

Golden Bachelor grab Looking good, ma'am | Credit: ABC

ABC will reveal all the Golden Bachelor contestants this Wednesday, Aug. 30, so check back here for the full lineup.

In the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry will embark on a "journey" to find "love" after spending 43 years married to his high school sweetheart, Toni. She passed away in 2017, and now Gerry — an Indiana-based father of two who loves pickleball — says he's hoping to find "a new person that will make me whole again." Dang it, there is no way I'm making it through one episode of this show without crying.

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: