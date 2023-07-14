The Golden Bachelor: Get the first glimpse of ABC's senior star

This older gentleman is about to go on a "journey" to find "love."

Bachelor Nation is about to witness the most dramatic reveal... EVER.

On Monday, July 17, ABC is announcing the first-ever star of The Golden Bachelor, a Bachelor franchise spin-off that will give an older gentleman "a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

It's been three years since the network began soliciting applications from "seniors looking for love," and while there's no premiere date yet for Golden Bachelor beyond "this fall," EW has a first look at the man himself — well, his hand and his pocket square, at least. (And yes, we can confirm that is the actual Golden Bachelor in the teaser video above, not a stand-in.)

In a May press release, ABC described The Golden Bachelor as a series that will "showcase a whole new kind of love story... The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

It's hard to imagine how a group of older contestants will handle being in the Bachelor bubble. Will there be tears and "Can I steal him for a sec" drama? Will producers make the Bachelor take someone on a bungee-jumping date? Will night one have to wrap early because everyone needs to be in bed by 10 p.m.? I truly cannot wait to find out, rose lovers.

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

