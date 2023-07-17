Meet The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner

He's older — and hotter — than you thought he'd be.

The Golden Bachelor Show More About The Golden Bachelor type TV Show genre Reality

"He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album. His DMs have postage... He doesn't have gray hair, he has 'wisdom highlights.' Florida wants to retire, and move to him."

Meet 71-year-old retired restaurateur Gerry Turner, the first-ever star of ABC's new senior dating show, The Golden Bachelor. On Monday, ABC unveiled the leading man with a cheeky promo (watch it above) and his live appearance on Good Morning America.

HE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith) Gerry Turner, star of 'The Golden Bachelor' | Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/abc

In addition to several photos and a new poster (below), ABC released Turner's full bio:

"A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after their 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years."

I'm not crying — you're crying!

Golden Bachelor poster The Golden Bachelor | Credit: ABC

Fans of The Bachelor have been waiting three years for this reveal. ABC began soliciting applications from "seniors looking for love" during episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2020, but it wasn't until May of this year that the network confirmed that the long-awaited series would finally premiere this fall.

HE GOLDEN BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith) Gerry Turner (center) with his daughters, Jenny Young (top left) and Angie Warner (top right), and his granddaughters, Payton Young (left) and Charlee Young (right) | Credit: Brian Bowen Smith/abc

No word yet on the women who will be vying for Gerry's heart, but ABC assures viewers they will "have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: