Stock up on tissues: The Golden Bachelor has a premiere date

The first-ever senior citizen Bachelor will make his debut alongside the new season of Bachelor in Paradise next month.

Okay rose lovers, we only have about six more weeks to wait. ABC announced today that The Golden Bachelor — a senior citizen spin-off of The Bachelor starring 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner — will premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

"Dating on this show is going to be an altogether new experience," Gerry tells his daughters and granddaughters in a new preview released today. "What I hope is that I can look at one of those women and know that I've found the right person."

In the video, Gerry discusses his upcoming "journey" to find "love" with his daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Warner, and his granddaughters, Payton and Charlee Young. And yes, there are tears. Watch the full video below.

ABC also announced that the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere at 9 p.m. on Sept. 28, meaning that Bachelor Nation will be locked in for three hours every Thursday. That said, the segue from Golden Bachelor (sweet, genuine, heartfelt) to Bachelor in Paradise (sleazy, toxic, crab-filled) is going to make for some incredible tonal whiplash. But I can confirm, rose lovers, that Paradise is only on once a week this season, which will likely come as a great relief to viewers (and recappers) everywhere.

