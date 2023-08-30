The Golden Bachelor cast: Meet the 22 senior women who will date Gerry Turner
They've had careers in education, real estate, finance — even cheerleading and competitive aerobics. They hail from small towns (Estill Springs, TN) and big cities (New York, NY), and their musical tastes run the gamut from classic rock to Harry Styles. (One of them even saw the Beatles in concert.) They have names like Edith, Joan, and Peggy. And every last one of them is at least 60 years old.
They are the women of The Golden Bachelor. ABC released a brief teaser on Monday, and now EW has your exclusive first look at all 22 contestants who will be vying for the heart of the Golden Bachelor himself, 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner, this fall.
Read on, and watch the video below to learn more about the women who will make their grand limo exits when The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. (And perhaps one of them will be the very first Golden Bachelorette? We can dream.)
Are you crying yet? Maybe it's just me. Without further ado, please welcome your 2023 Golden Bachelor cast:
Anna, 61
Hometown: Summit, NJ
Occupation: Retired nutritionist
Bio fun fact: "When Anna dives with sharks, she goes cageless." Well, if Golden Bachelor doesn't work out, Anna might do just fine in Paradise.
April, 65
Hometown: Port St. Lucie, FL
Occupation: Therapist
Bio fun fact: "April dreams of writing a bestselling book." Sold! I've already pre-ordered it, April. Now you just need to write it.
Christina, 73
Hometown: Sierra Madre, CA
Occupation: Retired purchasing manager
Bio fun fact: "Christina's first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964." Okay, she is literally the coolest contestant to appear on this franchise ever.
Edith, 60
Hometown: Downey, CA
Occupation: Retired Realtor
Bio fun fact: "Edith is building an ADU in her backyard, and she is the project manager." Edith seems like she'd be a good woman to know when the zombie apocalypse hits.
Ellen, 71
Hometown: Delray Beach, FL
Occupation: Retired teacher
Bio fun fact: "Ellen loves dancing despite her two left feet." Pish-posh, Ellen. Bachelor Nation encourages you to dance like no one's watching!
Faith, 60
Hometown: Benton City, WA
Occupation: High school teacher
Bio fun fact: "Faith loves riding her horse, Liberty, through the mountains." Oooh, she's outdoorsy... just like our Golden Bachelor!
Jeanie, 65
Hometown: Estill Springs, TN
Occupation: Retired project manager
Bio fun fact: "Jeanie's favorite color is neon." Cannot wait to see her night-one dress.
Joan, 60
Hometown: Rockland, MD
Occupation: Private school administrator
Bio fun fact: "Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine." Relatable.
Kathy, 70
Hometown: Austin, TX
Occupation: Retired educational consultant
Bio fun fact: "Kathy is OBSESSED with Christmas." We all have our vices, Kathy.
Leslie, 64
Hometown: Minneapolis, MN
Occupation: Fitness instructor
Bio fun fact: "Leslie is a former aerobics champion." Please, please, please tell us she shows up to the mansion in full Jane Fonda regalia.
Maria, 60
Hometown: Teaneck, NJ
Occupation: Health and wellness director
Bio fun fact: "Maria has never gone paintballing but really wants to try!" Welp, looks like producers have their first group date activity sorted.
Marina, 60
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Educator
Bio fun fact: "Marina has not one, not two, but THREE master's degrees." Trifle with Marina at your own risk, Gerry!
Nancy, 60
Hometown: Alexandria, VA
Occupation: Retired interior designer
Bio fun fact: "Nancy is a Bruce Springsteen stan." If Nancy doesn't get a one-on-one date featuring a "private" concert from the Boss, that'd be a darn shame.
Natascha, 60
Hometown: New York, NY
Occupation: Pro-aging coach and midlife speaker
Bio fun fact: "Natascha wants bell bottoms to make a comeback." Google it, kids.
Pamela, 75
Hometown: Aurora, IL
Occupation: Retired salon owner
Bio fun fact: "Pamela can't get enough Judge Judy in her life." Hmmm... I wonder how she feels about Judy Justice.
Patty, 70
Hometown: Durham, NC
Occupation: Retired real estate professional
Bio fun fact: "Patty loves her body glitter and encourages you to do the same." Oh, if you were wondering why Patty looks so familiar, it's because she's season 25 Bachelor Matt James' mom!
Peggy, 69
Hometown: East Haven, CT
Occupation: Dental hygienist
Bio fun fact: "Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast." Well, if the paintball group date doesn't work out, producers have another option.
Renee, 67
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bears cheerleader
Bio fun fact: "Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles." That dream might just be attainable, Renee.
Sandra, 75
Hometown: Doraville, GA
Occupation: Retired executive assistant
Bio fun fact: "Sandra is very proud of her high credit score." As she should be!
Susan, 66
Hometown: Aston, PA
Occupation: Wedding officiant
Bio fun fact: "Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner." Oh, Susan, dare to dream bigger!
Sylvia, 64
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Public affairs consultant
Bio fun fact: "Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume." She's in luck — producers love any excuse to put Bachelor franchise contestants in costumes, too!
Theresa, 69
Hometown: Shrewsbury, NJ
Occupation: Financial services professional
Bio fun fact: "Theresa taught herself all about the stock market." That's great, Theresa! Would you mind teaching me next?
The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC.
