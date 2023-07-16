See the first poster for The Golden Bachelor

The Golden Bachelor Show More About The Golden Bachelor type TV Show genre Reality

On Monday, July 17, ABC will finally reveal the older gentleman at the center of their new Bachelor spin-off, The Golden Bachelor.

We have yet to see (all of) his face, but based on this exclusive look at the show's first poster, we can declare one thing for certain: The Golden Bachelor is not, as some fans have hoped, Gabby Windey's adorable Grandpa John.

"It's never too late to fall in love... again," reads the poster, featuring a photo of the senior Bachelor from behind. The picture indicates that the star has a full head of sandy-brown hair, a rugged profile, and... is that a hearing aid behind his right ear? I think it is, rose lovers.

Allow me to be the first to say it: PROTECT THIS MAN AT ALL COSTS.

Golden Bachelor tease Credit: abc

As ABC disclosed in a recent press release, The Golden Bachelor will give a senior gentleman "a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life." He'll date a group of mature women who "have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

Up until now, the oldest Bachelor ever was 40 (Byron Velvick in season 6), and though it's hard to tell Mr. Golden's age from this profile pic, it seems safe to assume he's significantly more senior than that.

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: