See some of the crazy, colorful costumes of ABC's The Goldbergs

Period pieces are often thought of as sweeping dramas set in times long gone by — think Gone With the Wind, Atonement, Outlander, The Crown. But they don’t have to be just dramas, and they don’t have to be set that long ago. Case in point: ABC’s family comedy The Goldbergs, where the 1980s are alive and well, especially when it comes to the wacky, vibrant, often bedazzled wardrobe worn by Wendi McLendon-Covey as family matriarch and smother of all smothers, Beverly Goldberg. And son Adam often gets in on the fun thanks to his pop culture obsession, especially around Halloween when he creates elaborate versions of movie and TV characters, including Alien and Voltron homages. Several of those pieces are now on display at the new Paley Center exhibit The Goldbergs & Schooled Rewind!, which also features a few pieces from The Goldbergs’ ’90s-set spin-off, Schooled (the Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion tribute is a must-see). Ahead, see some of the costumes that will be on display at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., through Nov. 17.
The Goldbergs & Schooled Rewind!
Beverly’s Valentine’s sweater, Real Beverly Goldberg jacket, Beverly’s I’m So Flappy sweater
While some items are originals, made by costume designer Keri Smith and her team, McLendon-Covey has worn some of series creator Adam F. Goldberg’s mom’s actual clothes, including the intricately adorned demin jacket seen here.
Adam and Barry’s Breakin’ costumes, and Erica’s Frankenstein sweater dress
Near the end of the show’s sixth season, Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Barry (Troy Gentile) throw a breakdancing battle, styled after the 1984 movie Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo. In season 4, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Beverly go shopping for a very specific, hip look Erica is searching for. When she can’t find it, she makes her own out of her mom’s sweaters!
Optimus Prime, Voltron, Predator, and Alien
In season 5 of The Goldbergs, Adam puts Pops (George Segal) in an Optimus Prime costume, while Adam dressed as another animated character, Voltron’s titular robot, in season 2. The following season, Adam and then-girlfriend Dana work their best Predator and Alien looks for Halloween.
Lainey’s first day on the job as a William Penn Academy teacher, Principal Glascott’s professional attire, and Lainey’s “high school reunion” outfit
In the Goldbergs spin-off Schooled, Lainey (AJ Michalka) returns to Jenkintown after pursuing a career in music and gets a job as music teacher at William Penn Academy, where Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows) is still in charge. Later in the first season, it’s time for Erica and Lainey’s 10-year high school reunion, and they do it in hilarious style, à la Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.
The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Schooled at 8:30 p.m. ET.