See some of the crazy, colorful costumes of ABC's The Goldbergs

Period pieces are often thought of as sweeping dramas set in times long gone by — think Gone With the Wind, Atonement, Outlander, The Crown. But they don’t have to be just dramas, and they don’t have to be set that long ago. Case in point: ABC’s family comedy The Goldbergs, where the 1980s are alive and well, especially when it comes to the wacky, vibrant, often bedazzled wardrobe worn by Wendi McLendon-Covey as family matriarch and smother of all smothers, Beverly Goldberg. And son Adam often gets in on the fun thanks to his pop culture obsession, especially around Halloween when he creates elaborate versions of movie and TV characters, including Alien and Voltron homages. Several of those pieces are now on display at the new Paley Center exhibit The Goldbergs & Schooled Rewind!, which also features a few pieces from The Goldbergs’ ’90s-set spin-off, Schooled (the Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion tribute is a must-see). Ahead, see some of the costumes that will be on display at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., through Nov. 17.