Wendi McLendon-Covey says goodbye to Beverly's shoulder pads as The Goldbergs ends with season 10

Balls! That's a wrap on The Goldbergs.

EW can confirm that ABC's period sitcom — the network's longest-running scripted comedy series — will not return for another season, with the current 10th season slated to be its last. The May 3 season finale will serve as the series finale.

Inspired by the life of series creator Adam F. Goldberg, the sitcom chronicles the coming-of-age of an 11-year-old boy (Sean Giambrone) and his kooky family dynamics in 1980s Pennsylvania. It also starred Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, and Jeff Garlin.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade," star and executive producer McLendon-Covey said in a statement. "I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member."

She added, "My heart is full... but I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life."

THE GOLDBERGS Troy Gentile, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, and Hayley Orrantia on 'The Goldbergs' | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/ABC via Getty Images

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, added, "We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with 'The Goldbergs.' This is an incredible team and we're so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead."

Deadline reported last year that ABC signed new deals with star and executive producer McLendon-Covey, as well as Giambrone, Gentile, and Orrantia, to bring back the sitcom for one final season and give it a proper send-off following the absences of Garlin and Segal.

Garlin exited the series in December 2021 following an HR investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct, while Segal died in March of that year from bypass surgery complications at 87. The show wrote off Garlin's Murray and Segal's Pops with death storylines.

A reliable ratings pull for ABC, the sitcom was moved to Wednesday's signature comedy block following a successful debut season and has remained there since. Goldberg stepped down as showrunner in 2019, with sitcom vets Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow taking the helm.

Workplace sitcom Abbott Elementary has so far been the only title renewed over at ABC. The network also recently announced that the upcoming fifth season of drama A Million Little Things would be its last.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. Seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Hulu. Watch a teaser for the final episodes above.

