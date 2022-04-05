The Girl From Plainville stars and showrunners explain that emotional Glee musical number

The Girl From Plainville (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

When Colton Ryan found out he'd be singing and dancing in The Girl From Plainville, the Broadway star had a surprising reaction, given his resume.

"F---... Okay. All right. I guess I can't escape this," he tells EW of his initial gut feeling to seeing the script for episode 4, which called for a Glee-inspired musical moment between his character Conrad "Coco" Roy III and Elle Fanning's Michelle Carter. "When I got this [role], as much as I've enjoyed [the musicals], I was like, 'Oh my God, someone actually wants to just hear me talk.' And then I got to this script," he says with a laugh.

Despite Ryan's experience with musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen, The Girl From Plainville showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus swear they wrote the scene before they cast him.

"I think the genesis of that came from really wanting to find a way to express Glee in the show and Michelle's obsession with Glee, and we were constantly kind of looking at those fantasies as how we could dive into her subconscious and what we could express that didn't just feel like a representation of Glee, but really felt like we were saying something more about Michelle as a character," Hannah says of the scene.

The Girl From Plainville Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan sing "Can't Fight This Feeling" on 'The Girl From Plainville.' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Fanning adds, "We use these fantasy moments because I think showing the false intimacy, and the reality versus fantasy that we can create over technology, is really a theme that runs throughout." And, as for why Glee is so important to understanding her character, Fanning says it comes down to the fact the show "really was a place that outsiders or people that didn't necessarily feel like they belonged in their reality could watch it and feel a community, and could feel a sense of fitting in." Says Fanning, "I think that Michelle certainly felt that and cast herself as Lea Michele and she gets to be the star of her own story." (According to the Esquire article on which the show is based, the real Michelle Carter sent numerous texts to Roy and her friends that were quotes taken directly from Glee, though she passed them off as her own words.)

In the Plainville scene, Michelle imagines her and Coco together, both clad in Glee-inspired costumes, singing and dancing together to "Can't Fight This Feeling," which late star Cory Monteith famously sang in the pilot of the beloved Fox musical series. Given that Plainville explores the duo's relationship and the events that led to Roy's death by suicide and, later, Carter's controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter, the Glee scene, although bittersweet, was a welcome bit of levity for all involved.

"Shooting it was amazing, and honestly, the show is really dark, and it deals with really heavy subject matter, and our whole crew was so excited to shoot that, they kept calling it 'music video day,' because we were just shooting like Glee, with Colton and Elle having the best time in the Glee costumes," Hannah says, crediting the vocal chops of Fanning and Ryan, and the talents of choreographer Will Loftis, for making it all happen smoothly.

And, even though his initial reaction to the musical moment wasn't exactly one of pure excitement, Ryan says, in the end, that day on set ended up meaning so much to him and those involved. "You got to be reminded of all the reasons why we live, why we dance and we sing and we get up every day. And you could see the deep inhale-exhale when we got to that day, and [there were] a lot of laughs and a lot of just joy," he says, admitting, "It was my most comfortable, technically, on set because I know what a playback monitor is, but it also was my most spiritually comfortable day on set. It gave me the renewed faith to keep going."

The Girl From Plainville Credit: Steve Dietl/Hulu

The first four episodes of The Girl From Plainville are now streaming. The remaining four episodes will be released weekly on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: