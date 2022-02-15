The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector talks being a 'wife guy' on and off screen — and that glorious beard

The Gilded Age

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Monday's episode of The Gilded Age.

The breakout star of The Gilded Age isn't any of its myriad theater actors, or even Carrie Coon's scene-stealing performance — no, that honor goes to a more hirsute entity: George Russell's beard.

As robber baron and new money billionaire, George Russell (Morgan Spector) wields an abundance of power on the HBO series, which has just been renewed for season 2. But it's his beard that has stolen the heart of the internet, earning comparisons to Oscar Isaac's facial hair in Dune and generally making people swoon.

"I don't know Oscar at all," Spector laughs when we tell him about the passion for his beard game. "But if he ever wants to touch his beard to mine, I will happily indulge him." For the record, he's fine with taking responsibility for imploding the internet if Isaac were to take him up on it.

Spector credits the head of their make-up department, Nicki Ledermann, for crafting him a look that meets the approval of even his harshest critic: himself. "Usually when I look at myself on camera, I'm like, 'This is horrible,' but I like the beard, too," he confesses. "But I can't take that much credit for it. I didn't sculpt it." Don't worry, Spector's beard is all his own. But Ledermann tells us she "carefully sculpted, groomed, and maintained" it over the course of a few months prior to shooting.

On episode 4 of The Gilded Age, "A Long Ladder," George is presented with a provocative and unexpected challenge — his wife's lady's maid, Turner (Kelley Curran), sneaking into his bed completely naked in the middle of the night in an attempt to seduce him. While facing off against old money politicians and their snooty wives, Russell must also contend with obstacles inside his own home. But if there's one thing that grounds him, it's his love for his wife, Bertha (Coon), who is as unflinching and ambitious an adversary in this cutthroat world as her husband.

We called up Spector to not only discuss his impressive beard, but also his reaction to Turner's bold move, what it's like being a "wife guy" both onscreen and off, and why he thinks George and Bertha's relationship is the healthiest on the show.

The Gilded Age Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It's been pretty obvious that Turner has had her eyes on George, but were you shocked when you first read the scene where she attempts to seduce you?

MORGAN SPECTOR: Yeah, I was. It was very bold, and I was like, "Would she survive that?" I don't know. There were a few drafts of it. Because it seems like she's overplayed her hand when she does that. She's gone too far. But I think they found a way through it that does make sense. I've not seen it yet because I'm waiting to watch it when it airs, so I'm not totally sure how it is, but I think the way we ended up playing it on the day, it ends up being this moment where it's incredibly bold. I remember thinking, whether this is me or George I'm not sure, "Good for you, lady." This is really crazy. But hey, you made a move. My instinct was to be a little bit more forgiving. Just because it shows so much moxie.

Did you play those scenes any different ways, like was there any hint of his being tempted in any of the versions?

To some extent, I thought maybe that would be interesting. Here's somebody who probably at the time could get away with something like this. It was known that many men were not faithful in their marriages. But ultimately, one of the things that makes the Russells redeemable is their love for each other, and so, if you jeopardize that, it takes away something that's unique about their characters and their storylines. I'm glad that that's not the way it goes.

Do you think he means every word he says about loving his wife and her being his sanctuary? That's certainly a departure from the other men we see in this world.

Absolutely. Because they are new money, they are not necessarily constrained in the same way by the rules of this older aristocracy and the need to get a family name. Bertha wants all of that, but they don't currently have it. They find in each other their equal and their match. There are some moments in the season where little fissures open up between them, but they're things that exist within a marriage. They're not the kinds of things that you would concede to somebody who's trying to threaten their marriage. On the level of George's deep feeling for Bertha, he does mean every word he says.

Do you think Turner really loves him, or she just saw it as a potential ticket out of being a maid?

Maybe a little bit of both? Maybe it's a little bit easier to find somebody attractive if it would also benefit you enormously to be in relationship with them. Henry Kissinger said, "Power is the greatest aphrodisiac." There's something to that. There's probably a blend for Turner. But you'd have to ask Kelley.

Did either you or Kelley ask creator Julian Fellowes what a lady's maid ever did to him? Because he really likes to give them a bad rap.

Laughs. I haven't asked him and I should. But there is something tempting dramatically about a character like that who has such intimate proximity to power but no real power themselves. And this question of what might someone like that do if they happen to be ambitious and cunning and calculating? It's hard to resist the temptation of that character. And why would you want to?

The Gilded Age Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

I don't know if you know the internet term "wife guy," but people have used it to describe you and your relationship with your wife, Rebecca Hall. But I also feel George is very much a wife guy. Do you think that's accurate, and has your own marriage fed into how you play George and Bertha's relationship?

Yeah, no, absolutely. This idea of parity in a relationship — of real equality and creating the infrastructure in your relationship to have good communication and shared labor so that you can actually both be free to find the fullest expression of yourself — is totally a value in my relationship. And one that I share with George, as different as the Russells are and as different as their time is. That is how I imagined George and Bertha. We see a lot of unhappy marriages in fiction. They're interesting and they're dramatic and they are unstable in a way that can lead to really compelling storylines, but writing good marriages is actually really difficult. It requires some subtlety and is really fun to play because it's not like there isn't difficulty and complexity to relationships that are fairly stable. Because that requires constant balancing.

Do you think George and Bertha have the healthiest relationship on the show?

Yeah, by a large margin. We haven't gotten to see too much of too many other marriages, but none of them seem particularly well matched. I don't know. Ada (Cynthia Nixon) and Agnes (Christine Baranski), maybe? They're a little messy.

You're a theater actor, and obviously this is a good many years before, but how much has the character of Stanford White being in those early episodes opposite you caused you to break out into singing Ragtime on set?

No, I mean, John [Sanders] and I actually didn't have that much to do together. But we did get to improvise some nonsense speech. We were saying horrible, disgusting things to each other to make each other laugh. It's also not a set that I can ever open my mouth to sing on because the level of musical theater talent we have on set at any given moment is enough to intimidate most people.

Do you think George ever harbors any serious regret over the consequences of his actions, things like Mr. Morris' suicide?

In episode 4, it weighs on him. I don't think it's something that means nothing to him. He's not utterly callous. But the same time, he has a little bit of an "All's fair in love and war" attitude about it. They came for him and they missed.

How do you reconcile George's ruthlessness as a businessman for what seems to be a deep and very genuine care for his wife and children?

There's your side and then there's the other team. The people that are on your side, you're kind to, and the people that are on the other team, they range from obstacles to enemies. Because of the extremity of George's doting on his family and his extreme ruthlessness in business, it's maybe an exaggerated version of something that most of us can relate to because we all have our inner circle and the people who are outside of that boundary. We all instinctively understand that not everybody gets the best version of us.

Will his ruthlessness in business or his devotion to his family be significantly tested going forward?

Undoubtably. You can't set up a character who seems like he has everything under control in the early going without running into some problems toward the end of the season. It'll all be tested — both the stability of his marriage and his station in the world. They're probably always under threat to some degree.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

