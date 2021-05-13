The Game returns to TV after 6 years with new and old cast members

The Game is officially returning to television. Paramount+ has announced that a revival of the popular drama-comedy show has been ordered to series with a mix of new and original cast members.

Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) will reprise her role as sports agent Tasha Mack and Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) will return as footballer Malik Wright. Several other original cast members are also expected to appear throughout the 10-episode season in special appearances. The revival will be executive produced by original series creator Mara Brock Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and Tom Russo (Black-ish).

THE GAME The Game original series | Credit: Everett Collection

"Fifteen years ago I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people. I couldn't be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy, and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has," Akil said in a statement.

"I love this show. I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well," added Grammer. "Grammnet NH Productions has been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air."

According to a press release, the 2021 iteration of The Game "offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game."

The Game Credit: TYLER SHIELDS

Originally created as a spinoff of the long-running series Girlfriends, The Game aired on the CW and later on BET from 2006-2015. Currently, no premiere date has been set for the new series, but all nine original seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

"From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart, and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming at Paramount+. "What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at the center of the cultural conversation today."