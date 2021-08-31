The Girlfriends spin-off, which aired on the CW and later on BET, has scored a premiere date.

The Game revival on Paramount+ has just scored some more stars — and a premiere date! Actors Tim Daly and Toby Sandeman have been cast in the update of the comedy-drama, which originally aired on the CW and later on BET from 2006-2015.

Daly (Madam Secretary) will play Col. Ulysses S. Thatcher, a self-made billionaire, while Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) will portray Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. The 10-episode first season of the revival, which premieres Nov. 11, will also bring back Coby Bell (Walker), who played Jason Pitts in the original series. He joins Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall, both of whom will reprise their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.

Tim Daly, Toby Sandeman, Coby Bell 'The Game' stars Tim Daly, Toby Sandeman, and Coby Bell | Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; John Lamparski/FilmMagic; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The action in the new version takes place in San Diego. Its official logline reads: "The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game."

All nine seasons of the original series, which was a spin-off of Girlfriends (a sitcom that debuted on UPN in 2000 before moving to the CW before being canceled in 2008) are available to stream on Paramount+.